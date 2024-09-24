Businessman rescued from Malda, 6 held

Kolkata: A businessman of Garfa who was abducted from Kasba area on Sunday morning was rescued unhurt within 24 hours by the Kolkata Police.



Also, six persons have been arrested and the vehicle used for kidnapping has also been seized.

According to sources, on Sunday around 8 am, the businessman identified as Anirban Hazra of Garfa was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants from near the Ruby crossing in Kasba.

After a while, Hazra’s wife received a call from his husband’s mobile number where an unknown person demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom.

Immediately Hazra’s wife lodged a complaint at the Garfa police station.

Cops from Garfa P.S and Detective Department and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) started a probe.

After several hours of checking the CCTV footage and using technical help, cops came to know that Hazra has been taken somewhere in the Mothabari area of Malda.

Immediately Malda Police was informed and a team of Kolkata Police left for Mothabari.

On the wee hours of Monday, during a joint raid by the Kolkata Police and Malda Police, Hazra was rescued unhurt and six persons involved in the kidnapping were arrested.

The motive behind the abduction is suspected to be a business rivalry.