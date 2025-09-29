Businessman murdered in Domkal

Kolkata: A land trader was hacked to death in Domkal of Murshidabad on Saturday night.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Jinnat Ansari (57), a resident of Tartipur village in Hariharpara of Domkal was called by some people on Saturday afternoon. At night Jinnat was found lying in a field with multiple stab injuries.

He was rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Jinnat’s son alleged that his father was murdered by those who had called him in the afternoon.

It has been learnt that Jinnat before dying had mentioned a few names. Police have registered a case and are trying to nab the accused persons.

It is suspected that Jinnat was murdered over some sort of business rivalry or dispute regarding any land.