Businesses face difficulties as essential train service stops

RAIGANJ: As Durga Puja approaches, traders in North Dinajpur district, including Raiganj, Kaliyaganj and Radhikapur, are encountering significant difficulties due to the cancellation of the Radhikapur-Siliguri DEMU passenger train service three days a week. The suspension, announced by the railway authorities, is set to last from September 19 to October 8, reportedly to facilitate essential track repairs between Telta and Sudani near Dalkhola.



The Radhikapur-Siliguri DEMU (75705) and Siliguri-Radhikapur DEMU (75706) services will not operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during this period. Businessmen who rely heavily on this train route for stock replenishment are expected to incur losses, especially with the festive season around the corner. Small traders, in particular, are feeling the brunt of this disruption. Atanu Bandhu Lahiri, general secretary of the Raiganj Merchants Association, expressed concern, stating: “Many small traders depend on Siliguri’s market to maintain stock in their shops. The Radhikapur-Siliguri DEMU train service offers a convenient means of transport, and its suspension during the busiest time of the year is going to hurt the local business community.”

Raju Kumar, superintendent of Raiganj station, confirmed that the train services will resume normal operations after the repair work is completed. “Due to essential track repairs between Telta and Sudani, services will be suspended on the specified days from September 19 to October 8. After that, the schedule will return to normal.” The lack of this essential train service during Durga Puja preparations is expected to affect not only traders but also regular passengers, compounding challenges during the festive season as many residents working elsewhere return home for the celebrations.