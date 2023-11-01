Business worth Rs 72K cr done during Durga Puja, says CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that business worth Rs 72,000 crore was done during Durga Puja in the state and around 3 lakh employment were created.

Banerjee said that Puja passed off peacefully due to the cooperation from the people.

Next year, the Puja will be celebrated in a more grand manner. Quoting a report of a survey carried out by the British Council, Banerjee said: “They are officially saying that business worth Rs 72,000 crore was done during Puja. It is my guess that the figure may well cross Rs 80,000-85,000 crore. Around 3,000 employment opportunities were created. It was a great benefit for the underprivileged. No untoward incident happened during Puja. Organisers from the city and districts threw challenges to one another. We celebrated Puja with Hindus, Muslim, Sikh and Christian.”

Banerjee also heaved huge praise for the carnival on the Red Road. She also mentioned that carnival took place in districts as well. Nearly 100 Puja organisers beautifully paraded their idols during the carnival on Red Road. It surpassed any carnival in the world if district carnivals are added to it, Banerjee said.

The credit for making Durga Puja international goes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had introduced the Red Road carnival in 2016. Durga Puja has received the Intangible Cultural Heritage tag from UNESCO. Chief Minister Banerjee while inaugurating Durga Pujas virtually had requested the club organisers to ensure smooth passage for the foreigners who would visit their pandals. Since Miss Banerjee came to power in 2011, Durga Puja has reached a different height.

City on October 27 had witnessed a stunning carnival on the historic Red Road, where around 100 of the city’s most acclaimed Durga idols along with Durga’s entourage, paraded. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the carnival after she had confined herself at her residence due to leg injury for the past

couple of weeks.

Besides, make-shift galleries, giant screens and separate enclosures, the influx of many foreign guests added a new dimension and perspective to this year’s celebrations. Performances by various artistes, folk artistes and percussionists, captivated the audience, who were awe-struck by the glamour of the festivities. The giant screens flashed clear pictures of the idols, specifically made to cater to the enthusiasts seated far away. This year, a good number of guests from different parts of the world arrived at the City of Joy to celebrate Durga Puja.