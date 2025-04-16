‘Business community faces around Rs 30 crore loss amid violence’

Siliguri: Amid ongoing chaos and violence in parts of Bengal, including Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas and Malda, the business sector is bearing the brunt, with estimated losses pegged at around Rs 30 crore. The unrest, sparked by protests against the amended Waqf Bill, has led to violent incidents that have left the business community shaken.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Eastern India (FCCIEI), a coalition representing 268 business organisations and over 2.57 lakh business establishments, has raised serious concerns about the situation.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the FCCIEI has urged immediate intervention to restore peace and ensure the safety of the business community.

Speaking at a press conference at the Siliguri Journalists’ Club on Tuesday, Surajit Paul, the Honorary General Secretary of FCCIEI, expressed deep concern over the unfolding events.

“The recent incidents at Suti, Samserganj and Dhuliyan, where protests against the Waqf Bill escalated into violent acts of vandalism, looting, arson and physical assaults on members of the business community, are deeply alarming,” Paul said.

“Thousands participated in what seemed to be planned attacks, targeting business establishments, causing extensive damage and physical harm to entrepreneurs and shopkeepers,” he added.

Paul stressed that the current tension could potentially spread to other regions, further impacting industries across the state.

“We are requesting the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to ensure law and order.

We have faith in her leadership and hope she will act swiftly to prevent further disruption,” he added.

The violence in Murshidabad has already claimed lives, with over 200 individuals arrested so far.

Raids are being conducted across various districts as the state administration attempts to bring the situation under control.