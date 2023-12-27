Buses to ply from Kalibari Bus Terminus from January 7

After a year-long hiatus, both government and private buses will be operational from Tufanganj’s newly-constructed bus terminus starting January 7. This decision was reached during an administrative meeting in the conference room of Tufanganj-1 Panchayat Samiti on Wednesday.

Parth Pratim Roy, Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), explained: “There were operational issues for approximately a year concerning public and private buses at the newly-constructed bus terminus at Kalibari in Tufanganj city.

In today’s administrative meeting, government officials, representatives from state transport and private bus owner associations unanimously agreed that all public and private buses will start operating from the Kalibari bus terminus on January 7.

Buses will be assigned designated spots based on routes determined by the administration and legal action will be taken against non-compliant government or private buses.”

Santosh Saha, Chairman of Tufanganj Divisional Motor Owners Association, stated: “Most private buses previously departed from the Tufanganj city bus stand due to certain issues. It was assured in today’s administrative meeting that these problems will be addressed. Traffic concerns were also discussed during the meeting.” The Kalibari Bus Terminus construction, initiated in December 2018 at a cost of over Rs 4 crore 96 lakh by the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), was inaugurated on November 18, 2022, by Udayan Guha, the minister in-charge of NBDD.