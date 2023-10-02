Bus with TMC workers returns to Bengal after accident in Jharkhand

Kolkata: One of the 50 buses that were taking the Trinamool Congress workers to Delhi met with an accident in Jharkhand on Sunday morning, injuring 33 workers.



About 33 passengers suffered injuries after the bus rammed into a pile of mud owing to the low visibility amid torrential rain. Sources said amid the torrential downpour at the Koderma area of Jharkhand, the driver lost control over the steering and the bus veered towards a field and came to a halt after hitting a pile of earth. The front portion of the bus got damaged. Later, the passengers along with the bus returned to Bengal and the injured people were treated.

After the incident, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticised TMC leaders through a post on X and reportedly asked the injured workers to get in touch with him for any assistance. Criticising Majumdar, TMC leader Shashi Panja said it is BJP which compelled her party to arrange for buses after a train was denied by the Railways.

Taking to X, she said: “First BJP 4 India halted funds meant for the rural poor of Bengal! And then they cancelled the train that was supposed to carry the deprived beneficiaries to Delhi, forcing us to arrange for buses. Check your hands DrSukantaBJP, they’re red with the blood of those injured!”