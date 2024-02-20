Bus topples in East Midnapore, 60 injured

Kolkata: About 60 passengers of a state-run bus were injured after it toppled while going to Digha early on Monday morning in East Midnapore.

The incident took place around 5 am near the Kuchri Bus Stand while entering Contai. Sources said the SBSTC bus carrying 60 passengers started from Asansol on Sunday night for Digha. Around 5 am on Monday, while the bus was about to reach Contai, near Kuchri Bus Stand, the driver lost control and the bus toppled on a vacant plot beside the road. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the accident. The injured passengers were rushed to Contai Sub-divisional Hospital from where they were treated

and discharged. Police went to the accident spot and started a probe. Cops reportedly came to know from the passengers that the driver was feeling sleepy. Also, the weather was a bit foggy during the early morning. It is suspected that either the driver had fallen asleep or he failed to control amid the foggy weather.