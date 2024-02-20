MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Bus topples in East Midnapore, 60 injured
Bengal

Bus topples in East Midnapore, 60 injured

BY Team MP19 Feb 2024 7:04 PM GMT

Kolkata: About 60 passengers of a state-run bus were injured after it toppled while going to Digha early on Monday morning in East Midnapore.

The incident took place around 5 am near the Kuchri Bus Stand while entering Contai. Sources said the SBSTC bus carrying 60 passengers started from Asansol on Sunday night for Digha. Around 5 am on Monday, while the bus was about to reach Contai, near Kuchri Bus Stand, the driver lost control and the bus toppled on a vacant plot beside the road. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the accident. The injured passengers were rushed to Contai Sub-divisional Hospital from where they were treated

and discharged. Police went to the accident spot and started a probe. Cops reportedly came to know from the passengers that the driver was feeling sleepy. Also, the weather was a bit foggy during the early morning. It is suspected that either the driver had fallen asleep or he failed to control amid the foggy weather.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X