‘Bus Roof Mountain Air Purification System installed in 51 govt diesel buses till now’

Kolkata: The Bus Roof Mountain Air Purification System (BRMAPS) has been installed in 51 government diesel buses till now. Its functioning has been examined and accordingly more diesel buses will be fitted with the system in a phase-wise manner, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.



On the occasion of World Environment Day in June, three government buses were fitted with the pollution monitoring and control devices on an experimental basis. Recently, around 51 buses have been fitted with such devices.

The Bus Roof Mountain Air Purification System is fitted with sensors to measure the air quality of the ambient air such as levels of particulate matter on a real time basis as the vehicle moves along the road.

The data is sent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board for further evaluation.

An air filter attached to the system can capture pollutants from the air as the bus moves on its route. It sucks up the pollutants and releases clean air into the atmosphere.

The air purifier is fitted with high efficiency particulate absorbing filters and activated carbon filters which can help in bringing down the levels of polluting gases and suspended particles by around

90 per cent.