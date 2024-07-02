Bus robbery case: One arrested

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested one person in connection with the robbery on a Nabadwip-Cooch Behar passenger bus that had taken place in the Satish Hat area in Cooch Behar. According to police sources, a person named Sukhdeb Roy (25) was arrested from the Takagach Karishal area of Cooch Behar.



On Tuesday, he was produced before the Mathabhanga Court. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “A car driver has been arrested in this incident. We have appealed for remand in the court.

The police will investigate the entire incident.”

On Monday morning, a passenger bus was robbed in the Satish Hat area under Ghoksadanga Police Station. According to local sources, four passengers boarded the bus from Falakata on the route from Nabadwip to Cooch Behar. After passing through Ghoksadanga, the four men suddenly seized two parcels inside the bus and brandished guns at the other passengers and staff while the bus was in Satish Hat. When the bus driver refused to stop, they allegedly fired shots. Subsequently, they disembarked and escaped with the two parcels in another vehicle. Within 24 hours of this incident, the police arrested the driver of the car in which they fled and recovered the car.