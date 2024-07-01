Bus robbed in Satish Hat area in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: On Monday morning, a passenger bus was robbed in the Satish Hat area under Ghoksadanga Police Station. According to local sources, four passengers boarded the bus from Falakata on the route from Nabadwip to Cooch Behar. They had their faces covered. While passing through Ghoksadanga, the four men suddenly attempted to seize two parcels from the driver’s cabin.



They brandished guns at the other passengers and staff while the bus was moving through Satish Hat.

When the bus driver refused to stop, they allegedly fired shots. Subsequently, they disembarked and escaped with the two parcels in another vehicle.

The Ghoksadanga Police Station responded promptly upon receiving the information. District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya also arrived at the scene. Bhattacharya stated: “A group of miscreants were inside the bus, with another group following the bus in a separate vehicle. They stopped the bus in the Satish Hat area and the miscreants fled with two bags from the driver’s cabin. The contents of these bags are under investigation. A comprehensive investigation into the entire incident has been initiated. Fortunately, no passengers were harmed.”

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, visited the site upon hearing the news. “This is a privately operated bus plying the Nabadwip-Cooch Behar route. However, the incident raises concerns about passenger safety. Measures such as installing CCTV cameras in long-distance vehicles should be considered and we will work towards implementing these measures,” he said.