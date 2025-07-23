Bus rams into truck, over 40 TMC activists injured

Raiganj: More than 40 Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists were injured when an NBSTC bus carrying them from Kolkata collided with a truck on National Highway 12 (formerly NH-34) at Durgapur under Raiganj Police Station limits in North Dinajpur district shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to sources, 55 TMC activists, including Md. Azad Rahaman, Pradhan of Altapur-I Gram Panchayat under Karandighi block, had gone to Dharmatala, Kolkata, to attend the party’s annual July 21 meeting. They were returning home in the same NBSTC bus when the mishap occurred near Durgapur Rajbari. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and police arrived soon after. The injured were rescued and shifted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, said: “More than 40 TMC activists were injured when the bus hit the lorry. Two are reported to be in serious condition. I received a call from a party activist soon after the accident and informed both Itahar and Raiganj police stations. Officials reached the site and ensured immediate rescue.” Md. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District, stated: “The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been initiated.”