Bus rams into pillar of Howrah Bridge, about 7 injured

Kolkata: Seven persons, including a pedestrian, were injured after a bus rammed into a pillar of Howrah Bridge on Friday afternoon.

On Friday around 12:40 pm a bus of route number 12B carrying a few passengers was moving towards Howrah Railway Station.

While the bus was moving along the Howrah Bridge, suddenly the driver lost control and the bus rammed into pillar number 5. Six passengers suffered injuries along with a pedestrian who was walking on the footpath.

The traffic cops on duty rushed to the spot and started rescuing the passengers. The injured passengers and the pedestrians were rushed to Howrah State General Hospital where five passengers and the pedestrian were admitted with multiple injuries. The other injured passengers of the bus were discharged after necessary treatment. The driver of the bus fled immediately after the accident. After the accident, massive traffic congestion took place on Howrah Bridge. The traffic congestion was cleared after almost an hour. It is suspected that the driver had lost control of the steering due to some technical glitch. The bus has been seized. A mechanical test of the bus may be done soon to ascertain the cause of

the accident.