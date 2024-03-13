Bus owners await payment from Central Force

Despite receiving money from the state police for their work during the last Panchayat elections, the booth duty and transport payments from the Central Force are still pending. This delay in payment has put some bus owners in Jalpaiguri district in financial trouble, with the amount owed totaling over Rs 10 lakh,

according to bus owner organisations in Jalpaiguri.

Ranjan Pal, Acting Secretary of the Jalpaiguri Dooars Minibus Owners Association, expressed frustration, stating: “Our organisation operates over 200 buses in Jalpaiguri, many of which were used during the last Panchayat elections and other related activities. However, we are yet to receive payment for our services. Despite numerous appeals to the district administration, no action has been taken.” Similar concerns were voiced by Sujoy Dey, a member of the Jalpaiguri Siliguri Minibus Owners Association, who mentioned: “Our buses were engaged in booth duty during the Panchayat elections for three days, for which we are owed Rs 9,000 per bus. In total, over 30 buses are owed more than Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, wages for bus drivers and workers remain unpaid.” Bimal Guha, Secretary of the North Bengal Motor Transport Owners Association, highlighted the dire situation, stating: “We have repeatedly written to the district administrator’s office to resolve the outstanding dues, but to no avail.

This delay in payment is causing significant hardship for us, and if left unresolved, the situation will only worsen.” In response, Prabin Lama, Jalpaiguri District Election Officer in-charge, assured that steps are being taken to settle the dues promptly, stating: “Requisitions have been made to clear the outstanding payments owed to the bus owners. We are hopeful that they will receive their dues soon.” Public buses are crucial during elections, often utilised to transport Central Forces, police personnel, and poll workers to various locations, including polling booths.