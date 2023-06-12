Bus operators urge SEC to hike charges paid for election duty

Kolkata: The organisation of the bus operators has written to the state Election Commissioner (SEC) urging him to hike charges as well as tiffin charges for the employees associated with buses and minibuses during the ensuing panchayat elections.



Buses and minibuses are required in large numbers for transportation of voting personnel as well as policemen to the polling booths across the state for smooth conduct of the elections and this has been the practice during Assembly polls as well as the parliamenraty elections.

The bus operators have stated in their letter that the operational cost of buses and minibuses has increased 60 to70 percent on an average.

The operators have requested for providing Rs 3500 per day with minimum 80 percent advance before reporting election duty in case of private buses while for minibuses and amount of Rs 3000 per day. They have sought for revision of khoraki and tiffin charges from Rs 170 to Rs 500. In the last elections, the charges provided has been Rs 2310 per day with minimum 50 percent advance before reporting election duty.

The increase in fuel price has led the bus operators to constantly demand a hike in the fare chart for operating buses in the city. The minimum fare in both private buses and minibuses have been raised to Rs 10 ignoring the state government’s directive that such high fares should not be charged.“We are considering the proposal,” a senior SEC official said.