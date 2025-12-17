Bus operators urge roll back of revised CF fees, cite financial strain

Kolkata: Bus and minibus operators in West Bengal have urged the state government to withdraw the revised Certificate of Fitness (CF) fee structure implemented from November 17, saying the increase has rendered passenger transport operations financially unviable.

In representations to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty and the Transport secretary, the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity (ABBMSS) said the revised fees were imposed without adequate consultation.

The association said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued a draft notification on February 7, 2025, proposing revisions to CF fees, following which objections and suggestions were submitted by states and all-India organisations. However, the final notification dated November 11 was implemented from November 17 without further discussion. Under the revised structure, the maximum CF fees have been increased under two slabs for vehicles aged 15 years and 20 years.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of a Calcutta High Court order allowing buses aged 15 years or more to operate in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA), subject to fitness and pollution checks twice a year. Following the order, the state transport department issued a notification permitting 15-year-old buses to continue operations, provided they hold valid Certificates of Fitness and Pollution Under Control certificates.

Operators said that despite this relaxation, the higher CF fees have curtailed the possibility of bringing back buses that had stopped operating after crossing the age limit. They said reviving such vehicles involves accumulated penalties, insurance renewal, tax clearance and compliance-related costs, which often exceed the residual value of the buses.

The ABBMSS said fare collection remains the only source of revenue for passenger transport services, and fares in the state have not been revised since 2018, while operating costs have steadily risen.

The increased CF fees, it said, have added to the financial burden on an already stressed sector.

Citing the prevailing conditions in the passenger transport sector, the association urged the state government to withdraw the revised CF fee structure and reinstate the previous rates that were in force before and beyond the 15-year mark.