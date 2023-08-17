Bus operators propose Esplanade tram depot as alternative to existing bus terminus at Dharmatala

The bus operators have proposed the tram depot at Esplanade as an alternative place to the existing bus terminus at Dharmatala when it comes to parking of buses.

“We have verbally communicated to the state Transport department that the tram depot can be an alternative as trams are presently running in only a handful of routes in the city. We could make a channel in the depot where the private buses travelling to the suburbs of Kolkata from Esplanande can stand in a row, wait for some time and then leave. The department is examining the proposal,” Titu Saha, General Secretary of City Suburban Bus Service, said.

Some 200 odd private buses under City Suburban Bus Service operate on a daily basis from Dharmatala bus terminus to the suburbs of Kolkata.

In a meeting held last Monday, the state Transport department had asked the private bus operators not to park buses at the Dharmatala bus depot. They were directed to come a few minutes before scheduled departure, pick up passengers and leave for their respective destinations.

“The driver has to be on the steering wheel for 2-3 hours as they reach Esplanade so they need some resting time. If buses are in standing position, then there is no chance for pollution. So, the tram depot area can be an option,” Saha added.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the state government to shift the bus stand from Dharmatala due to environmental reasons, including pollution at Maidan and Victoria Memorial areas.

A committee was constituted in the meeting for the implementation of shifting of buses from Dharmatala.