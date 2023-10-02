Bus falls into roadside waterbody after driver loses control

Kolkata: About 25 passengers were injured after a bus fell into a roadside waterbody early on Sunday morning at Narayangarh in West Midnapore.



The passengers were rescued and taken to a local health centre. About 17 persons were discharged after necessary treatment.

Sources said the bus left for Kolkata from Puri with about 65 passengers on Saturday night. Around 4 am on Sunday, the driver reportedly became drowsy and lost control over the steering while passing through the Ukunmari area of Narayangarh. As a result, the bus fell into a water body.

Police claimed that a few passengers were shifted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where they are admitted. Till last reports came in, the admitted passengers have been kept under observation. Police launched a probe to find out if the driver was in an intoxicated condition.