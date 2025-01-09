Bus drivers asked to exercise caution to curb accidents in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The onset of winter has brought dense fog leading to frequent road accidents, particularly due to over-speeding buses as they approach Balurghat town. The district administration and Balurghat traffic police have taken special measures to mitigate such accidents.

A meeting was held at the Balurghat Bus Stand with drivers and staff to address this issue. They were urged to exercise caution on the roads, particularly when entering the town and to reduce vehicle speed.

DSP Traffic Bilwa Mangal Saha stated: “We have received complaints about vehicles entering Balurghat at speeds far above the limit, especially during dense fog in winter. This increases the risk of accidents.

We have directed drivers to strictly control their speed while entering the town and avoid picking up or dropping off passengers outside designated stops.”

Lalu Khuti, secretary of the Balurghat Public Bus Stand’s night service, commented: “The traffic police have instructed us to maintain speed limits, particularly when entering or exiting Balurghat. The meeting has been highly beneficial for us.”

The authorities emphasised that regulating speed is crucial to preventing accidents and ensuring road safety during this foggy season.