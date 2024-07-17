Bus dacoity case: Five arrested

Cooch Behar: The Ghoksadanga Police Station has arrested one more person in connection with the bus dacoity case and recovered stolen silver jewellery weighing about 1 kilogram and 800 grams. This brings the total number of arrests in the incident to five individuals. District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The incident occurred on July 1 when a passenger bus travelling from Ranaghat to Cooch Behar was robbed in the Satish Hat area under Ghoksadanga Police Station.

The perpetrators looted two parcels from the bus and escaped in another vehicle. Police swiftly launched an investigation and within 24 hours of the incident, arrested one person and recovered the getaway car. On July 10, three more arrests were made. Following interrogations during their remand period, Ghoksadanga Police arrested Sirajul Haque on July 14. So far, a total of 1.8 kg of stolen silver jewellery has been recovered from the suspects.

However, the District Superintendent of Police mentioned that the complaint filed in the incident reported a total of 5 kilograms of stolen silver jewellery.

Police are actively searching for the remaining stolen jewellery.