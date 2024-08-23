Bus conductor held for abusing woman passenger

Kolkata: A bus conductor was arrested on Friday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman passenger and threatening her in



Thakurpukur area.

According to sources, a woman and her friend boarded a bus of route 3D from Shyambazar five point crossing sometime between 6 pm and 6:30 pm to go to Behala. It is alleged that during their journey, a dispute cropped up between the woman and the bus conductor over alleged demand of

extra fare.

The woman told the cops that the conductor had demanded Rs 20 as fare which is Rs 5 extra than the normal fare. When the woman asked the conductor to show the fare chart, he reportedly refused.

The woman alleged that when her destination was near, the conductor started abusing her in filthy language, insulting her modesty and also threatened her with dire consequences.

Immediately, the woman got in touch with the police and the bus was intercepted in Thakurpukur area. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur Police Station against the accused conductor Bablu Das following which he was arrested.