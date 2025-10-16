Bus conductor assaulted by passenger and accomplices

BALURGHAT: A bus conductor of NBSTC was allegedly beaten up by a passenger and his aides at Thangapara, under Gangarampur Police Station, in South Dinajpur district, on Wednesday night. The incident occurred on a Malda–Balurghat-bound government bus.

According to sources, an argument broke out when conductor Raju Chowdhury asked a passenger, who was travelling with his parents, to move inside as the bus was overcrowded. Enraged, the youth accused the conductor of misbehaving and a heated discussion ensued.

As the bus reached Thangapara, a group of men, reportedly known to the passenger, boarded the vehicle and allegedly assaulted the conductor. Other passengers were also attacked when they tried to intervene.

Chowdhury claimed that the passenger had called his acquaintances over the phone, who later stopped the bus by placing motorbikes in front of it and launched the assault. “They tore my shirt and hit me repeatedly. A few women passengers saved my life,” he said.

A passenger, Chandrani Chakraborty, corroborated the incident, saying she too sustained injuries during the chaos.

Police from Gangarampur rushed to the spot and escorted the bus to the police station. The injured conductor later filed a written complaint.

Police have initiated an investigation, though no arrests have been made till Thursday. The INTTUC has demanded strict action against the accused.