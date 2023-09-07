Bus collides with tree while trying to save biker

About 20 persons were injured after a bus lost control and collided with a tree beside the road on Basanti Highway on Wednesday afternoon while trying to save a motorcyclist.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 1 pm, a bus of B’Garden-Dhamakhali route was moving towards Basanti along the Basanti

Highway when a motorcyclist suddenly came in front of

the bus.

The incident happened near the Bairampur area of Bhojerhat under jurisdiction of Bhangar Police Station.

As the bus was moving at a high speed, the driver tried to avoid collision and moved the steering to the left but soon, it collided with a tree and came to a halt.

Due to the impact of the collision, the seats which were bolted with the floor of the bus, broke and the passengers suffered injuries.

The driver and conductor of the bus also suffered critical injuries. The motorcyclist also got hit by the bus and suffered injuries.

The injured persons were taken to the Nalmuri Hospital from where five persons were shifted to Calcutta

National Medical College and Hospital. The rest were discharged after necessa