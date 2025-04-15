Bus collides with median divider, 5 injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Park Street area after a state-run bus collided with the median divider near Maidan bus stop on Monday morning.

Due to the incident, about five passengers suffered minor injuries. However, police in its report claimed that no one was injured.

Around 10:20 am on Monday, a bus of route E-1 (Jadavpur-Howrah) was moving towards Maidan from Park Street.

After crossing the Metro Bhavan, the driver of the bus felt a problem in the steering. Suddenly he found the steering jammed.

Despite repeated efforts by the driver, the direction of the bus was not changed and it collided with the median divider before coming to a bumpy halt. However, the driver was able to slow down the bus due to which a major accident was averted.

After the accident, the passengers were evacuated.

A few passengers suffered minor injuries owing to the massive jerk.

However, none of them reportedly took assistance from the cops to go to the hospital for treatment.

“A major accident was averted as the road was less congested due to the holiday on Monday.

Otherwise, a major accident could have taken place,” said a traffic cop.