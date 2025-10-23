Bus catches fire on Vidyasagar Setu, no injuries reported

Kolkata: Tension spread on Wednesday morning in Hastings area after a bus was caught on fire on the Vidyasagar Setu causing panic among the passengers.

As the bus was evacuated shortly after smoke erupted from the engine, none was hurt.

According to sources, a passenger bus from Amtala-Esplanade route was moving towards Kolkata. While the bus was passing through Vidyasagar Setu around 7:15 am, the driver spotted something unusual and smoke coming out from its engine. Immediately the driver stopped the bus on the left side and evacuated the passengers.

After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action and within a short period of time, the blaze was doused. Police and fire brigade officials suspect that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Due to the incident, a traffic congestion had taken place on the Vidyasagar Setu but the situation became normal within an hour of the incident.