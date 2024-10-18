Bus and trekker owners block road

Raiganj: In a demonstration against the unauthorized movement of e-rickshaws and motorised vans on National Highway 34 (NH34) and state highways, bus, minibus and trekker operators staged a road blockade on Friday morning. The protest took place on the Chanchal-Itahar State Highway near Chowrasta More in Itahar, located in North Dinajpur district, disrupting traffic for four hours.The protesting owners and workers argued that the unrestricted movement of e-rickshaws and motorised vans has severely impacted their livelihood. The blockade was withdrawn after police intervention.



Mehebub Hossain, a bus owner from Itahar, said: “Our business has been severely affected because of these unauthorised vehicles. Diesel prices have gone up multiple times, but our fares haven’t increased in years. This has made it difficult to earn even minimal profit and our workers are not getting proper wages. Many owners are on the verge of shutting down their business despite still paying road taxes, insurance and other government fees.”

Hossain also warned about the risks associated with unauthorised vehicles on highways. “In case of accidents, passengers traveling in e-rickshaws or motorised vans won’t receive any compensation since these vehicles are not legally allowed on highways. We demand the administration take immediate steps to stop their operations, or we will be forced to go on an indefinite strike.”

The road blockade caused significant traffic congestion in the area. Sukumar Ghosh, the Officer-in-Charge of Itahar Police Station, said: “Upon receiving reports of the blockade, we reached the spot and convinced the protestors to lift the blockade. We assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities for action.”