Bus and taxi owners observe strike in Raiganj

Raiganj: Demanding restrictions on the movement of totos and motorised vans on the National Highways and State Highways of North Dinajpur district, the members of Uttar Dinajpur Bus & Minibus owners Welfare Association called for a bus strike in Raiganj on Tuesday.



As part of the strike, buses stayed off the roads since the morning. Additionally, shared taxis also observed a bandh, in which daily commuters were the worst affected.

One Nanda Ghosh, a health worker, said: “I have to reach the health centre in a village in Hemtabad but I have not seen any private bus or trekker since morning to reach my destination. Though some NBSTC buses are plying on the road, they are overcrowded. I do not know whether I will be able to reach or not.”

The Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Bus & Minibus Owners Welfare Association Plaban Pramanik said: “Unauthorised totos and motorised vans have been plying with passengers on National Highway 34 and 31 in our district which is hampering our business. We have been demanding for the restriction of these vehicles on the national and state highways.”

“Recently, the state government in an order banned the movement of totos and motorised vans on NH and state highways but they are still plying in our district. In protest, we observed a bus strike. If this goes on, after Viswakarma Puja, we will be forced to launch an indefinite strike,” he added.

SDO Raiganj Kingshuk Maity said: “We had initiated a move to stop the movement of totos on national and state highways. We will implement this strictly.”