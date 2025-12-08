Bus accidents surge; Police, Transport dept tighten checks

Kolkata: The rising trend of rash and negligent driving by buses, including state-run ones, has become a major cause of concern for police across Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

Following a spate of recent bus-related accidents, some involving government buses, police in both Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police areas are under pressure to curb the pattern. Multiple fatal bus accidents have occurred in these jurisdictions over the past month, sources said. Though police maintain that traffic units keep close watch on buses and regularly prosecute drivers for rash driving, the numbers suggest the problem is escalating.

According to the annual traffic review bulletin of Kolkata Police, 223 people were victims of bus accidents in 2021, of which 17 were injured or killed in incidents involving state-run buses. In 2022, the total number of victims rose to 330, including 28 linked to state-run buses. The figures stood at 299 in 2023 and 365 in 2024 for overall bus-related accident victims. Incidents involving state-run buses accounted for 19 victims in 2023, which jumped to 57 in 2024.

Traffic officers say they often have no option but to prosecute buses online, as holding a bus for long inconveniences passengers. “If a Sergeant stops a bus for more than two to three minutes, passengers get agitated. Drivers exploit this by delaying the process, refusing to immediately show their licence or documents. Eventually, the officer has to release the bus after online prosecution, which affects only the owner, not the driver,” a senior Kolkata Police official said.

West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) officials said the department is working to ensure safer driving. Guidelines were introduced in June 2024, and training sessions are held periodically. Each accident triggers an internal inquiry to determine the cause, an official said.

“We need to know the circumstances—whether a pedestrian suddenly stepped out, prompting the bus to brake, or whether the rear vehicle violated norms,” a senior Transport department official noted.

An internal report has also been sought on Saturday’s incident involving actor Anirban Chakrabarti’s car and a WBTC bus to determine what transpired. “It is easy to assume the bus was responsible, but the movement of the other vehicle must also be reviewed. Sudden braking can lead to a rear collision if the driver behind is not alert,” the official said.