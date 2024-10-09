MillenniumPost
Bus accident in S Dinajpur leaves 10 people injured

BY Team MP9 Oct 2024 6:00 PM GMT
BALURGHAT: A major accident caused panic in Trimohini, South Dinajpur, on Wednesday when a passenger bus travelling from Balurghat to Hili lost control and overturned.

Local reports suggest the driver hit the brakes to save an elderly pedestrian crossing the road, leading to the crash. Around 10 passengers were severely injured and were rushed to Balurghat District Hospital, with a few in critical condition. Hili police are investigating the incident.

