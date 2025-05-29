Bus accident at Sector V due to ‘brake fail’

Kolkata: Passengers of a state run bus had a miraculous escape after a vehicle hit a bus stop shed at Sector V in Salt Lake on Wednesday morning.

The bus stop shed and the windscreen of the bus were completely damaged. Few of the passengers suffered minor injuries. Sources said, around 10:10 am on Wednesday, a bus of route S-30 (Ultadanga-Eco Space) was moving towards College more from Karunamoyee. While crossing the Wipro crossing, the driver lost control and the bus climbed the footpath and hit the bus stop shed in front of the Wipro building. Since the bus was packed with passengers, the impact of the collision remained contained.

The traffic cops at the said point began rescuing the passengers. Sources informed that the driver of the bus told the traffic cops that the brake somehow malfunctioned. Thus, he lost control.

Meanwhile, due to the accident the road towards College More got obstructed and a massive traffic congestion took place. Several private vehicles had to take a long detour to reach their destinations while the route buses got stuck at the Wipro crossing.

However, within 20 minutes the bus was removed and normal traffic movement started. A mechanical test of the bus is likely to be conducted soon to find out the reason behind the accident.