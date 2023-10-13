Burtolla: Woman stabbed to death, son injured

Kolkata: A woman aged about 55 years was hacked to death while her 15-year-old son was stabbed by an unknown miscreant on Wednesday evening in Burtolla area.



The police on Thursday reportedly recorded the statement of the boy at the hospital but so far no breakthrough was reported.

According to sources, around 7 pm, when the boy was studying and his mother Meenakshi Bhattacharya was sitting next to him, a man with his face covered barged into the room. Before the mother-son duo could realise anything, the accused started stabbing the minor. When his mother tried to stop the miscreant, the man started hacking Bhattacharya as well.

When she fell down on the floor bleeding profusely, the accused fled. The boy reportedly told the ops that hearing them screaming, their relatives arrived and rushed the duo to Calcutta Medical College and hospital where Bhattacharya succumbed to her injuries later.

On Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Shankha Shubhra Chakrabarty visited the crime spot. Meanwhile, the police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprit.