Burtolla: Cop on motorcycle patrolling duty assaulted

Kolkata: A policeman was assaulted by a youth early on Wednesday morning on Central Avenue under jurisdiction of Burtolla Police Station.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning, a Constable of Kolkata Police identified as Debasish Mondal was on area patrolling duty riding his motorcycle. While he was riding the motorcycle along Central Avenue, Mondal spotted a youth identified as Rahul Das making chaos in an inebriated condition. When the Constable asked Das to stop and leave the spot, he allegedly started abusing the cop.

When Mondal warned Das to arrest him unless he left the place, the accused youth allegedly hit on the Constable’s head with an empty liquor bottle.

As soon as he was hit on his head, Mondal fell on the road bleeding profusely.

Some local residents saw the incident and informed Burtolla Police Station and also detained Das. Later Mondal was rushed to R G Kar Hospital where he got more than 10 stitches on his head. Meanwhile, police arrested Das. He was produced at the Bankshall Court and has been remanded to police custody till July 23.