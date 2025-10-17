Burrabazar: Woman dies mysteriously after night out

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, Riya Sonkar (17), resident of Barabazar, Kolkata, died under mysterious circumstances following a night out in the Burrabazar area. According to reports, Riya had gone out with a friend, Ankit Mishra, and later they met with an accident near Hastings. They were taken to SSKM Hospital where Riya was announced dead.

The police were informed immediately and after preliminary investigation, Ankit Mishra was arrested in connection with her death. Authorities are now probing whether the incident was a tragic accident or involved foul play. The case has drawn significant attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding her demise.

Riya’s body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are also questioning acquaintances and reviewing any CCTV footage from the area to piece together the events of the night.

The police have stated that they will take further action based on the findings of the forensic report. The family of the deceased is reportedly cooperating with authorities. This case remains under active investigation, with police urging anyone with information about the night’s events to come forward.