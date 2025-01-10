Burrabazar: One dead as mini bus loses control

Kolkata: An elderly woman was killed and three others were injured after a mini bus lost control and hit the pedestrians in the Burrabazar area on Friday morning. Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver.

On Friday around 11:45 am, the pedestrians identified as Nazu Bibi (60) of Sankrail in Howrah, Nisha Mehta of Liluah in Howrah, Ramali Devi of Kolkata and Nikita Kejriwal were standing on the footpath near the MG Road and Kalakar Street crossing. Suddenly a mini bus on the Sealdah-Malipanchghora route somehow lost control and hit the pedestrians. After running over the pedestrians the bus rammed with the guardrail before coming to a bumpy halt. Local people along with police rescued the injured women and took them to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where Bibi was declared brought dead.

Among the injured three, Kejriwal was later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. Police have arrested the driver and seized the bus. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the bus had developed some technical glitch or the accident happened owing to the fault by the driver.

As per the data available with the transport department through mParivahan application, the bus is registered at the Howrah RTO and the registration date is November 13, last year. Though all the documents are in order, the bus has seven pending traffic prosecutions.