Burrabazar: KMC mulls action plan to check illegal constructions

Kolkata: Following the fire at the Burrabazar hotel, which killed 14 people, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is mulling an action plan to crack down the illegal constructions in the area.

The civic body’s Mayor Firhad Hakim told the media that several violations regarding the hotel have come to the fore. He added that not only did the hotel flout fire safety norms, but it also violated KMC’s building rules. Hakim assured that none will be spared if found guilty.

The Mayor vowed to demolish all illegal structures of Hotel Rituraj in Burrabazar. He said he will also ask the Fire department to conduct audits in establishments in the area. It was learnt that the fire, which started on the first floor, exposed significant safety lapses, including inadequate fire prevention measures and unauthorised constructions.

Building department sources said the KMC is investigating whether proper inspections were conducted. Further, Burrabazar, a densely packed commercial hub, is notorious for illegal constructions and fire safety violations, complicating enforcement efforts.

An official said that engineers often face stiff resistance during inspection and demolition drives in this area. This prevents officials from entering the area without adequate police assistance. It was learnt that in the previous year, one of the KMC officials was threatened by goons associated with an influential developer.

Police on Monday had arrested another person in connection with the massive fire. The arrested person, Sheikh Mohammed Sagir Ali, was the supervisor of the construction work that was being carried out at the hotel. He had allegedly stored inflammable materials on the premises, it was learnt.

Firefighters had recovered 13 charred bodies from the ruins of the six-storey hotel at Mechhua Falpatti, in the congested Burrabazar area with another victim succumbing to injuries later.

The victims included a woman and two children.