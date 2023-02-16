Burrabazar: HC gives KMC 12 weeks to ‘demolish illegal’ portions of high-rise

The Calcutta High Court gave the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) 12 weeks to demolish the illegal parts of a high-rise building in Burrabazar area.

The order was issued on February 9. The court also directed the police to help KMC with the process. According to KMC, it is an old building and fully occupied. Sources in the KMC Building department have confirmed that they have received the HC order but a demolition date is yet to be finalised.

KMC is also compiling a list of illegal constructions and is sending notices to the owners of such properties.

The Calcutta High Court during the hearing of the case stated that KMC engineers had inspected the building, which is a few hundred metres away from Bagri market, twice in 2021–September 7 and September 22. During the inspection they found a four-storey building. However, in another report in December 2021, the building was mentioned to be partly five and partly six-storeyed. The petition filed in the court stated that the building’s lease deed was done in 1982 and it mentioned that it was a two-storeyed building with vacant third floor roof.