Burrabazar: Fire at building in Cotton Street, none injured

Kolkata: Four fire tenders were pressed to douse the fire that broke out in an apparel godown at Cotton Street in Burrabazar area on Saturday. No injuries have been reported.



The fire broke out at 1:40 pm on the fourth floor of a building which also had a saree godown. According to the Fire department, the fire was brought under control by 3:30 pm. According to a news agency, many workers were working at the factory at the time when the fire broke out. The workers were immediately rescued and the firefighters continued with their efforts to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

It has been informed, as per a news agency, that the entire godown was gutted in fire. The locals had first spotted the smoke coming out of the building and informed the fire department. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Although, it has been suspected that the presence of clothing and other inflammable material may have caused the fire to spread quickly. Since the building is situated in a congested space, panic spread amidst the locals fearing that the fire may spread further.