Bureaucratic reshuffle: Postings of a few IAS officers changed

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the state administration, Sanjay Bansal has been given the charge of the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD &MA) department and Managing Director of WBHIDCO (West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation).

He will continue to act as the Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department. Debashis Sen was serving as the Managing Director of HIDCO. Khalil Ahmed, who has been serving as Principal Secretary of UD & MA department was appointed as Principal Secretary of Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department with Bansal relieved from its charge.

Roshni Sen, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment and Fisheries department has been given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of WBIDC (West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation). Neelam Meena has been appointed as Principal Secretary of Consumer Affairs department with Sen relieved of her charge as Additional Chief Secretary of Consumer Affairs department.

Abhinav Chandra has been appointed as Director, Institute of Environmental Studies & Wetland Management (IES&WM). Neelam Meena had been holding the charge of IES&WM.