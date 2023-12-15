Burdwan: Train services at platform 2 and 3 restored

Kolkata: The train services through platform two and three at Burdwan Railway Station have been restored following the tragic incident of an overhead water tank collapse that killed three people on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, the train movement through platform 1, 2 and 3 were suspended after the incident. At around 12:55 pm, train movement through platform number 1 was restored while the movement through platform number 2 and 3 remained suspended for safety reasons. At around 7 pm, platform number 3 was cleared for train movement while normal services through platform number 2 were restored

around 11:50 pm.

Around 12:08 pm on Wednesday a sidewall of the 130 year-old tank collapsed and chunks of cement fell on the passengers standing underneath a tin shed, a portion of which was also damaged. A rescue operation was subsequently launched to bring out people stuck under the debris.