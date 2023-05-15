Burdwan: Thousands brave rainfall to attend Abhishek’s roadshow

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banetjee’s roadshow in East Burdwan’s Aushgram on Monday evening witnessed a thunderous response as the people poured in from various parts braving rains and thundershowers.



Many of the South Bengal districts received thundershowers with a strong breeze but it failed to dampen the spirit of the people as they joined Banerjee’s roadshow.

Earlier on the day, Banerjee organised a massive roadshow in Bhatar as well as part of his mass outreach programme Trinamool-e Nabajowar.

“MAMMOTH CROWD at Bhatar! National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc ‘s road show on Day 21 of #JonoSanjogYatra witnessed MASSIVE TURNOUT of people. With the support of people, we shall usher in a new wave of progress and growth in Bengal. #TrinamooleNaboJowar”, TMC tweeted.

“Bhatar, thank you for wholeheartedly supporting #JonoSanjogYatra! Shri @abhishekaitc-led grand road show was a sight to behold. People from all walks of life joined and expressed their trust in #TrinamooleNaboJowar,” TMC further tweeted.

Banerjee thanked the people of Burdwan for showcasing spectacular road shows. He tweeted: “Purba Bardhaman, my heart is full! Thank you for all the love.” He held a district review meeting for Uttar Burdwan. “With a District Review Meeting in Bardhaman Uttar, Day 21 of #JonoSanjogYatra begins! Shri @abhishekaitc took stock of the party activities and encouraged our party workers and leaders to bolster grassroots democracy,” TMC tweeted. Banerjee’s public meeting at Mongolkot was cancelled due to rains and thundershower.