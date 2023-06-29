Burdwan: Over 20 injured as bus plunges into a roadside waterbody

Kolkata: More than 20 people were injured after a bus fell into a roadside waterbody in East Burdwan on Wednesday night while trying to save a motorcyclist from getting run over.



The injured passengers were rescued and admitted at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 8 pm, a bus on the Krishnanagar-Asansol (via Burdwan) route was moving towards Burdwan town through the Raipur Dangapara area. At the same time, a motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction.

Suddenly a car that was moving behind the motorcycle hit the two-wheeler and fled.

Due to the collision, the motorcyclist lost control and fell on the road and also the motorcycle skidded off from its lane.

Meanwhile, the bus driver suddenly saw the motorcyclist come in front after losing control. To save the motorcyclist the driver steered to its left and thus the bus fell into the water body.

Some local residents alleged that the bus was moving at quite a high speed and as a result, the driver failed to control it.

The driver of the bus, however, managed to flee. Among the injured persons, about eight are critical and are being kept on observation.

Police have started a probe. The injured motorcyclist also was admitted to the same hospital.