Burdwan Milk Union installs special chilling machine to preserve quality

Kolkata: To ensure the quality of milk does not degrade in times when there are power cuts lasting upto six hours, the Burdwan Milk Union has introduced a special milk chilling machine with 500 litres capacity for Purbasthali Parulia Milk Co-operative Society in East Burdwan.



The machine named ‘Milko Chill’ has been developed by Mumbai IIT while a private company has taken up the responsibility of marketing the same.

“We have been using bulk cooler machines for cooling purposes but there is some deficiency in them. These machines need to be cleaned every time after cooling to avoid bacterial growth in the milk. This advanced machine is equipped with the technology of reverse cleaning and hence power consumption is also reduced considerably. It can also function through solar power,” said Subhas Chandra Mondal, managing director of Burdwan Milk Union.

Mondal said since the machine is an instant milk chiller, thermal capacity is stored in it. As a result, it can chill for six hours even during power cuts.

There are around 2,600 milk farmers under Purbasthali Parulia Milk Cooperative Society under Burdwan Milk Union who will be benefited because of this new infrastructure. Banglar Dairy under the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department procures milk from the society and channelises the same to different parts of the state.

“Bengal ranks second in milk production in the country. The wastage will be curbed through this machine. Hence, the milk farmers will reap fruits,” said Swapan Debnath, state ARD minister. The Burdwan Milk Union has done extensive trial runs to confirm the efficacy of the machine before starting full fledged use. The machine can handle 500 litres (250 litres in morning and the same amount in the evening).