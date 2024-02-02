Burdwan: Mamata holds party review meet

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who is learnt to have held a review meeting of her party organisation of Burdwan district, has reportedly said that the actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will again get a poll ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Sinha is presently Asansol MP of TMC. During her dharna, Banerjee is said to have also conducted the review meeting where she announced that Sinha will be again contesting in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

TMC is eyeing to win all seats in both East and West Burdwan. Even though the party showed a poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it overcame its losses in the 2021 Assembly elections in both districts, especially in East Burdwan. There are about 25 Assembly seats in total in these two districts. TMC had secured 22 seats and BJP won 3.

Banerjee has held several review meetings to date ahead of the polls. In every meeting, she has emphasised on maintaining a clean image to get tickets. Sources said she is also learnt to have advised against any factional feud.

Recently, during her visit, she distributed public welfare services among the people of East Burdwan and West Burdwan, as well as inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 197 projects with an approximate budget of Rs 532.5 crore.

Talking about the major projects in the district, Banerjee said that a bridge was being constructed in East Burdwan which will connect Kalna and Shantipur in Nadia at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

“We are also constructing another road that will connect Medinipur, Burdwan, and North Bengal. For this, we have spent over Rs 3,000 crore,” she said.