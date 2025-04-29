Burdwan: Cyber cafe owner held for making fake birth certificate

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Bhatar Police Station for allegedly manufacturing a fake birth certificate for a woman who had appealed for a passport.

According to sources, recently, a married couple from the Erachia village of Bhatar in East Burdwan appealed for passports. After submission of all the documents, the same were sent by the passport issuing authority for police verification. While checking the details, the cops of District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) found that the birth certificate of the woman was a fake one.

Immediately, an FIR was registered and the woman was arrested. However, after producing her in the concerned court, the magistrate granted her bail.

During interrogation of the woman, police had come to know that a man identified as Sheikh Hasnat Jaman alias Kochi Sheikh of Patna village had helped her to obtain the birth certificate. The woman claimed that she was unaware about the authenticity of the birth certificate. After Jaman’s name cropped up, police on Sunday evening arrested Jaman from his residence. It was learnt that Jaman runs a cyber cafe in Balgona market in Bhatar. Cops suspect that Jaman had cheated many more people by issuing fake birth certificates or other documents. Police are trying to find out whether he is a part of a racket or used to issue fake documents by himself.