Burdwan: CRPF officer, in Bengal on election duty, dies

Kolkata: A Sub Inspector (SI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who had come to the state on election duty, died after falling ill in East Burdwan on Sunday.



According to sources, the deceased, Nagendra Singh, had arrived at the Burdwan town with his company on Sunday afternoon.

The CRPF company was accommodated at a place in Goda area of Burdwan town. In the evening around 6:30 pm, Singh felt uncomfortable and informed his colleagues. He was immediately rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and was admitted there. While undergoing treatment, his condition deteriorated and he died. It is suspected that Singh might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Singh, a resident of Sarai area in Vaishali district of Bihar was posted in the 215 battalion of CRPF at Jamui in Bihar. He was sent to Bengal along with his company for on election duty.