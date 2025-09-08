Burdwan BJP Panchayat member joins Trinamool

Kolkata: The BJP in Burdwan suffered another setback on Sunday after a local Panchayat member quit the party and reportedly joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the saffron camp of being “anti-Bengali and anti-Bangla.”

Bulti Jana Mondal, a booth member from Maheshdanga Camp’s Uttarpara under Nimo-II Gram Panchayat, formally switched sides, taking up the Trinamool flag in the presence of block leaders.

She said she was disillusioned with the BJP’s “attacks on Bengal and Bengalis” and wished to contribute to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s development programmes.

Earlier in the day, Mondal submitted a letter to Memari Trinamool block president Nityananda Bandyopadhyay, stating: “In protest against the BJP’s atrocities on Bengal and Bengalis and its conspiracy to divide Bengal and with faith in Mamata Banerjee’s development drive, I want to join the Trinamool Congress.” Her application was promptly accepted.

Welcoming her into the party, Bandyopadhyay, who is also forest and land karmadhyaksha of the district Zilla Parishad, said: “Earlier too, Panchayat members here have left BJP to join Trinamool. Now another member has joined us.”

Speaking after her induction, Mondal added: “The BJP is oppressing Bengalis.

I want to work alongside Mamata Banerjee for the state’s development.”

Meanwhile, a BJP leader from Memari resigned from the district committee, voicing discontent against the party’s leadership.