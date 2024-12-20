Burdwan: 47 kg ganja, Rs 41.87L seized by police

Kolkata: Police seized 47 kg of ganja and Rs 41.87 lakh in cash from East Burdwan district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a cattle shed in the Memari area on Wednesday and seized the ganja and cash.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee said: “Of the two confiscated sacks one contained small and medium pouches of ganja, while the other had one-kg packets. We also seized over Rs 41 lakh in cash.”

The cash was in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 20, Banerjee added.