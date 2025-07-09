Burdwan: 2 held for leaking info to Pak agents

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has arrested two persons from East Burdwan for allegedly leaking information to Pakistani agents.

According to sources, the accused duo identified as Mukesh Rajak and Rakesh Kumar Gupta were arrested late on Saturday night and were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Sunday with a prayer for their police remand. After the hearing, the magistrate remanded the duo to police custody for seven days.

According to sources, the duo allegedly had connections with Pakistani agents who used to obtain OTPs for SIM cards for their ill-motives. Rajak and Gupta used to procure SIM and sent OTPs for opening several social media accounts.

It has been learnt that both Rajak and Gupta used to work at an NGO in Memari and resided in a rented house in the vicinity. While Rajak is from Panagarh, Gupta hails from Bhowanipore.

On Saturday night, cops of the state police STF conducted a raid at the house where the accused duo stayed.

During the raid, police came to know that Rajak was undergoing treatment at a nursing home. However, Gupta was arrested from the said house. Later, cops nabbed Rajak as well from the nursing home.

However, the STF officials refused to share any information regarding the duo and the case.