Buniadpur-Kaliyaganj Rly link: Land acquisition process begins

Raiganj: The Bengal government has officially initiated the land acquisition process for the much-anticipated Kaliyaganj-Buniadpur Railway link, reviving a project stalled for over 10 years. A Gazette notification was made recently by Railway authorities regarding this.

It is reported that the construction of this 33.13 km-long new link track, between Buniadpur of South Dinajpur and Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur was approved around 15 years ago when Mamata Banerjee was the Railway minister. Around 11 km falls in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur.

The following year, the land acquisition process had started.

The new track in Kaliyaganj will cross nearly 11 km through different places of Dhankoil and Bochadanga Gram Panchayats and some parts of Kaliyaganj Municipality areas.

However, in the face of land acquisition difficulties, the project came to a halt for more than 10 years.

Pradip Sarkar, the president of Kaliyaganj Nagarik Adhikar Rakkha Committee, expressed optimism over the development and said: “We are happy that the Railway authorities have initiated land acquisition process on Buniadpur- Kaliyaganj new link track.

A notification has been made recently. Around 3,000 acre land will be required from farmers of Kaliyaganj.

Farmers are willing to hand over the land on the basis of real price and adequate compensation to the families.”