Bulbulchandi Hosp shuts pvt doc chambers

MALDA: In a decisive move to curb the growing menace of middlemen, the authorities of Bulbulchandi RN Roy Rural Hospital in Habibpur block have ordered the closure of all private chambers operated by doctors within the hospital premises. The recent decision has been widely welcomed by local residents, who believe it will finally free patients from the clutches of touts.

For years, patients and their families have complained about being misled by middlemen who allegedly operated freely inside the hospital grounds. Many claimed they were diverted to private clinics and pathology centres, forced to pay several times the normal rate for tests and consultations.

The situation worsened recently when a video of two touts fighting over a patient went viral on social media, prompting the hospital to seek police intervention.

Habibpur Block Health Officer Babar Ali said the decision prioritises public welfare. “Ensuring that people receive proper government healthcare services is more important to us than anything else.

We cannot allow patients to be cheated or misled inside the hospital,” he stated. He added that the move aims to eliminate confusion and prevent exploitation of vulnerable patients.

Residents say the decision was long overdue. “The hospital authorities have taken a very good step,” said local resident Biplab Sarkar. “Even though the hospital has low-cost blood test facilities, touts would take patients to private labs where they had to spend much more. This harassment will finally stop.”

Hospital officials had earlier put up posters urging people to stay alert and provided helpline numbers to report middlemen.